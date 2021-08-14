YourMechanic Launches App to Bring Auto Repair Directly to Car Owners’ Homes Nationwide

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YourMechanic, the leading mobile auto repair provider, announces its consumer iOS and Android app, enabling car owners to seamlessly order hundreds of warranty-backed auto repair and maintenance services right to their home driveways or office parking lots.

The launch comes at a time when the car care provider seeks to simplify its user journey and efficiently meet surging demand from millions of customers who have come to rely on YourMechanic’s mobile car repair in more than 3,000 cities nationwide during and after the pandemic.

This year, strong consumer demand led to YourMechanic’s highest quarterly consumer revenue to date in the company’s ten year history. With repeat customers driving 40 percent of the business, the app was built in response to the needs of frequent users who seek to have full visibility and control over their cars’ health and maintenance. The app’s mindful, intuitive design aims to provide customers’ with a complete 360 degree view of their car’s health, history, and service requirements.

The new app incorporates YourMechanic.com’s most popular features, including transparent price quotes, instant repair scheduling, and detailed vehicle service reports. Through the app, users can see their technicians’ eta; chat with mechanics prior to appointments; quickly act on time-sensitive car maintenance requirements; and track multiple vehicle’s health. These features simultaneously serve to create a more frictionless user experience for mechanics who prefer to focus on auto repair rather than administrative tasks such as texting their estimated arrival time when they’re en route to a customer appointment.

“We built the app for our regulars who use YourMechanic three to four times per year and want a faster way to manage their car care with one simple solution,” said YourMechanic CEO Anthony Rodio. “With this launch, we’re ten steps closer to making auto repair as easy as ordering pizza to your door.”

The app is available for free for Apple and Android users today. The company will also continue providing service through its site YourMechanic.com for both desktop and mobile users.

About YourMechanic: YourMechanic is the leading nationwide automotive mobile maintenance and repair provider, operating in more than 3,000 cities and 7,000 zip codes across the U.S. The technology platform provides over 500 services directly at consumers’ and fleets’ locations. All services are backed by a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty guarantee, and a $1 million liability policy. Since 2011, YourMechanic has proudly served over 1.6 million vehicles and has earned a Net Promoter Score of 91. The company has raised over $41M in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Verizon Ventures, and former General Motors Co. chairman and CEO Rick Wagoner. Download the app on Android or Apple here. Access YourMechanic’s app screen grabs and jpeg images here.