YouTube suspends Aussie ‘big media’ channel, denies false information about COVID

YouTube suspends the channel “big media” – On August 2, the BBC reported that YouTube, a giant video sharing site. Sky News Australia, which has 1.85 million followers, temporarily suspended for seven days after it posted a video clip containing false information about COVID-19.

According to the 3 warning policy, if any account violates the regulations, publishes a video clip containing false information or misleading information about the death virus situation for 3 times, the account will be permanently closed. It did not specify which footage from Sky News Australia violated the regulations.

A YouTube statement said it had a clear policy against providing inaccurate medical information about COVID-19. Based on recommendations from local and global health authorities.

“YouTube does not allow content that denies the existence of COVID-19. or that encourages people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to treat or prevent viruses.” It has yet to be proven effective against COVID.

While Sky News Australia, which is a subsidiary of News Corp of Mr. Rupert Murdoch, billionaire media mogul. Clarified that there are old videos of the channel that do not comply with YouTube policies. and denied that none of the channel’s moderators deny the existence of COVID-19.

Sky News previously issued an apology and deleted a clip of veteran journalist Alan Jones interviewing Independent Australian MP Craig Kelly on July 12, the pair said. that covid-19 The epidemic delta (Indian) species is, although not dangerous. But vaccination is not preventable.

